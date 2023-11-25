Saturday's game between the Mercer Bears (2-5) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) squaring off at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bears, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Bears are coming off of a 73-67 victory over Marist in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Mercer vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 71, Charleston Southern 65

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came against the Florida Atlantic Owls, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 171) in our computer rankings. The Bears brought home the 70-62 win at home on November 9.

Mercer has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Briana Peguero: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ashlee Locke: 6.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears' -63 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.9 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (275th in college basketball).

