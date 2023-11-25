The Mercer Bears (2-5) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 60.9 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 80.6 the Buccaneers give up.

The 61.2 points per game the Buccaneers score are 8.7 fewer points than the Bears allow (69.9).

This season the Buccaneers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 34.8% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.4 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Briana Peguero: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ashlee Locke: 6.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%

