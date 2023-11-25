The Mercer Bears (8-3) visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (7-4) at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Mercer ranks 78th in total offense (340.8 yards per game) and 43rd in total defense (330.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Gardner-Webb is generating 28.6 points per game on offense this season (45th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 29.1 points per contest (84th-ranked) on defense.

Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Mercer Gardner-Webb 340.8 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (66th) 330.5 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.5 (55th) 151.5 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (37th) 189.3 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.7 (90th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 2,078 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 269 yards (24.5 ypg) on 105 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 639 yards (58.1 per game) with six scores. He has also caught 12 passes for 119 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ty James' 1,029 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 55 catches and seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has put together a 486-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes on 49 targets.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Jaylen King has racked up 992 yards on 52.8% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 327 yards with four scores.

Narii Gaither's team-high 675 rushing yards have come on 139 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 259 receiving yards (23.5 per game) on 27 catches with four touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has racked up 109 carries and totaled 636 yards with five touchdowns while also gaining 244 yards through the air with five touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd paces his squad with 368 receiving yards on 34 catches with one touchdown.

Karim Page has caught 34 passes and compiled 326 receiving yards (29.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

