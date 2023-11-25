How to Watch Mercer vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) play the Mercer Bears (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Mercer vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
- Mercer is 2-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Bears are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 75th.
- The Bears' 64.6 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 72 the Broncos allow to opponents.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Mercer averaged 5.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (66.9).
- The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Mercer sunk fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35%) than at home (33.2%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 74-66
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 60-59
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Hawkins Arena
