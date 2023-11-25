The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, face the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bey, in his previous game (November 22 win against the Nets), put up 12 points and two steals.

In this article we will break down Bey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.2 Rebounds -- 5.5 Assists -- 1.2 PRA -- 18.9 PR -- 17.7 3PM 1.5 1.7



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Bey has made 4.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.0% of his team's total makes.

Bey is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Bey's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.5 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 124.3 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 50.8 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, conceding 29.2 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have given up 12.7 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 32 14 7 0 2 0 1

