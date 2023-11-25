Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 13 of the 2023 college football season features seven games involving Sun Belt teams. Our computer model favors Troy (-16.5) against Southern Miss and betting the over/under in the Troy vs. Southern Miss matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 13 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Troy -16.5 vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 24.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Appalachian State -8.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 13.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Alabama by 9.2 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 13 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 47.5 - Troy vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Total: 51.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 53.5 - Arkansas State vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 56.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 58.5 - South Alabama vs. Texas State
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Total: 55.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 13 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|10-1 (6-1 Sun Belt)
|33.3 / 18.9
|425.6 / 330.5
|Troy
|9-2 (6-1 Sun Belt)
|29.2 / 16.6
|422.4 / 301.5
|Appalachian State
|7-4 (5-2 Sun Belt)
|34.0 / 26.6
|450.0 / 385.2
|Coastal Carolina
|7-4 (5-2 Sun Belt)
|29.3 / 21.8
|431.5 / 370.8
|Old Dominion
|5-6 (4-3 Sun Belt)
|22.7 / 26.5
|354.2 / 394.0
|Arkansas State
|6-5 (4-3 Sun Belt)
|28.4 / 30.8
|381.9 / 441.2
|South Alabama
|6-5 (4-3 Sun Belt)
|29.7 / 19.2
|420.3 / 312.5
|Georgia Southern
|6-5 (3-4 Sun Belt)
|31.3 / 27.3
|428.0 / 387.7
|Georgia State
|6-5 (3-4 Sun Belt)
|25.9 / 31.3
|379.5 / 442.7
|Texas State
|6-5 (3-4 Sun Belt)
|34.5 / 32.9
|462.1 / 408.7
|Marshall
|5-6 (2-5 Sun Belt)
|22.2 / 28.8
|345.7 / 383.0
|Louisiana
|5-6 (2-5 Sun Belt)
|30.5 / 28.8
|399.3 / 385.4
|Southern Miss
|3-8 (2-5 Sun Belt)
|23.7 / 35.8
|359.4 / 411.2
|UL Monroe
|2-9 (0-7 Sun Belt)
|17.0 / 33.4
|328.6 / 444.5
