Desmond Ridder will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Ridder has compiled 1,740 passing yards (193.3 per game) and a 65.4% completion percentage this year, passing for six TDs with six INTs. Additionally, Ridder has rushed for 150 yards on the ground (16.7 per game) on 32 carries. Ridder also has four rushing touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridder and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ridder vs. the Saints

Ridder vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 97 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 97 PASS YPG / PASS TD New Orleans hasn't let an opposing quarterback record 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

Eight players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Saints have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 199.1 passing yards the Saints yield per outing makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Saints' defense ranks 13th in the league with 13 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 189.5 (-115)

189.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ridder Passing Insights

So far this season, Ridder has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of eight opportunities.

The Falcons have passed 50.9% of the time and run 49.1% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Ridder is No. 16 in the NFL averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (1,740 total yards passing).

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in five of nine games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 55.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Ridder has attempted 31 passes in the red zone (33.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder has gone over his rushing yards total in 62.5% of his opportunities (five of eight games).

Ridder has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (17.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4-for-6 / 39 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8-for-12 / 71 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-25 / 250 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 28-for-37 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.