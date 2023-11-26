The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) enter a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Falcons, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Falcons vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 1.5 41.5 -125 +105

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have played four games this season that have had more than 41.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 41, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Falcons are 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

Atlanta is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

New Orleans Saints

The average total in New Orleans' contests this year is 41.1, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread just two times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Saints have won four of their nine games as moneyline favorites this season (44.4%).

New Orleans has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.4 20 19.8 8 41.1 3 10 Falcons 18.9 25 21.7 15 41 4 10

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.

The Falcons have hit the over in each of their past three games.

In NFC South matchups, the Falcons are scoring more points (20) than their overall average (18.9) and giving up fewer points (11.5) than overall (21.7).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by only 16 points this season (1.6 points per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 28 points (2.8 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

New Orleans has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

In contests against teams in the same division, the Saints are scoring 14.5 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 21.4 points per game. Defensively, they are surrendering 21.5 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 19.8 points per game in all games.

The Saints have put up just 16 more points than their opponents this year (1.6 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 28 points (2.8 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41 40.8 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 21.8 22 ATS Record 2-8-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 3-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 40.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.7 ATS Record 2-7-1 0-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-5 2-2 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

