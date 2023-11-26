Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

NBCS-BOS and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -159) 9.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 26 points Young scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 2.5).

Young averages 10.6 assists, 1.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

Young has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Sunday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 19.5 points. That is 1.4 fewer than his season average of 20.9.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (4.4) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Murray has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tatum on Sunday is 1.7 more than his scoring average on the season (27.8).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Sunday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 24.5. That's 3.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Sunday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Sunday (2.5).

