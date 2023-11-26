When the Boston Celtics (12-4) and Atlanta Hawks (8-7) square off at TD Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Jaylen Brown and Trae Young will be two players to watch.

Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSE

NBCS-BOS, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks won their most recent game versus the Wizards, 136-108, on Saturday. Young starred with 26 points, and also had six boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26 6 10 2 0 5 De'Andre Hunter 20 4 0 2 0 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic 15 3 1 1 0 3

Hawks vs Celtics

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Dejounte Murray's averages on the season are 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Jalen Johnson provides the Hawks 14.1 points, 7.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Hawks receive 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25.6 2.9 9.9 1.6 0 3.2 Dejounte Murray 20.5 4.5 5.8 1.9 0.1 2.8 Jalen Johnson 14.6 7 2.6 1.1 1.1 1.3 Clint Capela 11 9.5 1 0.7 1.8 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 17 3.1 2.2 1.3 0.5 3.1

