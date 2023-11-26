The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have given up to their opponents.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 22nd.

The Owls' 86.7 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 77.9 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 77.9 points, Kennesaw State is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kennesaw State scored 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.2.

At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.2).

At home, Kennesaw State sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule