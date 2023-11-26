The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have given up to their opponents.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 22nd.
  • The Owls' 86.7 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 77.9 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 77.9 points, Kennesaw State is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kennesaw State scored 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.2.
  • At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.2).
  • At home, Kennesaw State sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Georgia Southern W 96-92 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Northeastern W 79-77 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 @ East Carolina L 85-84 Minges Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/2/2023 Georgia State - KSU Convocation Center
12/5/2023 UNC Asheville - KSU Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.