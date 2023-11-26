The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida International vs. Kennesaw State matchup in this article.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-3.5) 158.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-3.5) 158.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Florida International has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Panthers' six games have gone over the point total.

