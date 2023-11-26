The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 162.5.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -3.5 162.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State and its opponents have scored more than 162.5 combined points twice this season.

Kennesaw State has had an average of 161.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kennesaw State is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kennesaw State has won in one of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Owls have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Kennesaw State has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 1 16.7% 70.0 156.7 77.9 152.7 150.3 Kennesaw State 2 50% 86.7 156.7 74.8 152.7 152.3

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls put up 8.8 more points per game (86.7) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (77.9).

When it scores more than 77.9 points, Kennesaw State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 3-3-0 0-2 4-2-0 Kennesaw State 2-2-0 1-1 4-0-0

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International Kennesaw State 11-7 Home Record 15-1 3-10 Away Record 10-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

