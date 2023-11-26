Mack Hollins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Hollins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Hollins' season stats include 247 yards on 17 receptions (14.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 29 times.

Mack Hollins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Falcons.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Hollins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 29 17 247 55 0 14.5

Hollins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0

