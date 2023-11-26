Taylor Heinicke was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons have a game against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Heinicke's stats below.

Heading into Week 12, Heinicke is averaging 166.0 passing yards per game (498 total). Other season stats include three TD passes, one interception and a 55.4% completion percentage (41-for-74), plus nine carries for 68 yards.

Taylor Heinicke Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

Week 12 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Heinicke 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 41 74 55.4% 498 3 1 6.7 9 68 0

Heinicke Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 8 15 55 1 0 4 34 0

