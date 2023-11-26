The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Allgeier find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Allgeier will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has run for 402 yards on 125 carries (40.2 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

Allgeier also has 12 catches for 83 yards (8.3 per game).

Allgeier has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he scored on the ground.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0 Week 8 @Titans 8 31 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 12 39 1 2 -9 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 9 31 0 1 7 0

Rep Tyler Allgeier with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.