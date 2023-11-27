Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 27?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Austin Watson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Watson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|4:01
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|5:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:46
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|3:30
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|5:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:01
|Away
|L 5-2
Lightning vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
