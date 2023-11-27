The Colorado Avalanche (14-6, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Monday, November 27 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.

The Lightning have gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests, scoring 38 goals while conceding 37 in that time. On 36 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 14 goals (38.9%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Avalanche 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-145)

Avalanche (-145) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Lightning vs Avalanche Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 10-6-5 this season and are 1-5-6 in overtime games.

In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-2-2) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals 15 times, earning 23 points from those matchups (10-2-3).

Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 7-3-1 (15 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Lightning went 3-3-4 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 3rd 3.75 Goals Scored 3.71 4th 11th 2.9 Goals Allowed 3.52 27th 5th 32.7 Shots 29.9 22nd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 19th 19.75% Power Play % 34.72% 2nd 5th 87.5% Penalty Kill % 84.38% 10th

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

