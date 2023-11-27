Having taken three straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Lightning vs Avalanche Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 74 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 78 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 20 15 20 35 22 12 0% Brayden Point 21 11 18 29 10 6 45.2% Steven Stamkos 19 9 14 23 8 3 53.7% Brandon Hagel 21 10 12 22 9 6 50% Victor Hedman 21 4 18 22 15 5 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 11th in goals against, allowing 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.

The Avalanche's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 44 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players