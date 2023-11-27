The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mikhail Sergachev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

  • Sergachev has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Sergachev has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • Sergachev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:34 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 25:31 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:29 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:06 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

