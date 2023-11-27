Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 27?
Can we expect Nicholas Paul finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Paul stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Paul's shooting percentage is 21.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:06
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.