Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Paul's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Paul has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In seven of 21 games this season, Paul has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Paul has an assist in three of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Paul's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Paul going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 2 11 Points 0 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

