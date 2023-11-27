Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 27?
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.
- Stamkos averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
Lightning vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
