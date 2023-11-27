On Monday at 8:15 PM ET, a pair of star pass-catchers will be on display when T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings host D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears.

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +800

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Khalil Herbert Touchdown Odds

Herbert Odds to Score First TD: +850

Herbert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jordan Addison - - 47.5 (-110) Ty Chandler - 32.5 (-110) - Joshua Dobbs 227.5 (-110) 33.5 (-110) - T.J. Hockenson - - 62.5 (-110) Alexander Mattison - 40.5 (-110) 10.5 (-110) K.J. Osborn - - 29.5 (-110) Brandon Powell - - 23.5 (-110)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 61.5 (-110) Equanimeous St. Brown - - 7.5 (-110) Darnell Mooney - - 25.5 (-110) Cole Kmet - - 38.5 (-110) Khalil Herbert - 53.5 (-110) 10.5 (-110) Justin Fields 197.5 (-110) 57.5 (-110) - Roschon Johnson - 22.5 (-110) 8.5 (-110)

