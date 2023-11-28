Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bacon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bacon County, Georgia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Bacon County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Toombs County High School at Bacon County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Alma, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
