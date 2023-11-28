Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brantley County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Brantley County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brantley County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ware County High School at Brantley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Nahunta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
