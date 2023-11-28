The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 118 - Hawks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)

Hawks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-1.1)

Cavaliers (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Cavaliers have covered more often than the Hawks this season, tallying an ATS record of 6-11-0, compared to the 5-11-0 record of the Hawks.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Cleveland does it less often (58.8% of the time) than Atlanta (62.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 5-5, while the Hawks are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are second-best in the NBA on offense (123.6 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (121.1 points conceded).

At 44.9 rebounds per game and 43.3 rebounds conceded, Atlanta is 12th and 10th in the league, respectively.

With 25.9 assists per game, the Hawks are 13th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (14.4 per game). It is fifth-best in forcing them (15.3 per game).

In 2023-24, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

