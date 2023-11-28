The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hunter, in his most recent game (November 26 loss against the Celtics), put up 24 points.

Now let's examine Hunter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.4 13.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 19.9 18.6 PR -- 18.6 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Hunter has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 11.6% and 11.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hunter is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hunter's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 100.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 105.2.

The Cavaliers allow 112.6 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 39 7 6 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 29 9 3 0 1 0 1

