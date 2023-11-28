Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 28
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Georgia today? We've got the information.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chamblee Charter High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redan High School at Martin Luther King Jr. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peachtree Ridge High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
