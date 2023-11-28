Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Dougherty County, Georgia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield-Windsor School at Southwest Georgia Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Damascus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byne Christian School at Valwood School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hahira, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
