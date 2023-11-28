Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Forsyth County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flowery Branch High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dacula High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
