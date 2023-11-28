The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • This season, Georgia Southern has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 139th.
  • The Eagles' 70.3 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 63.5 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.6.
  • The Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.
  • Georgia Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Kennesaw State L 96-92 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 82-64 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Northeastern L 93-76 Minges Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/2/2023 Jacksonville - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.