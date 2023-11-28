How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers (3-2) go up against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 65.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 59.5 the Catamounts give up.
- Georgia State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.
- Western Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.4 points.
- The 61.7 points per game the Catamounts put up are 5.3 more points than the Panthers allow (56.4).
- When Western Carolina totals more than 56.4 points, it is 1-1.
- When Georgia State gives up fewer than 61.7 points, it is 3-1.
- The Catamounts shoot 42.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.
Georgia State Leaders
- Crystal Henderson: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Alyssa Phillip: 4.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%
- Deasia Merrill: 6.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.8 FG%
- Mya Williams: 9.0 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 62-52
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 56-48
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|Elon
|L 75-68
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/14/2023
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
