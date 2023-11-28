The Georgia State Panthers (3-2) go up against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 65.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 59.5 the Catamounts give up.
  • Georgia State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.
  • Western Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The 61.7 points per game the Catamounts put up are 5.3 more points than the Panthers allow (56.4).
  • When Western Carolina totals more than 56.4 points, it is 1-1.
  • When Georgia State gives up fewer than 61.7 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Catamounts shoot 42.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.

Georgia State Leaders

  • Crystal Henderson: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Alyssa Phillip: 4.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%
  • Deasia Merrill: 6.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.8 FG%
  • Mya Williams: 9.0 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Kennesaw State W 62-52 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 56-48 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 Elon L 75-68 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/10/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/14/2023 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum

