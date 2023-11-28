How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (39.4%).
- Last season, Georgia Tech had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished fourth.
- The Yellow Jackets averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (61.0).
- Georgia Tech went 13-10 last season when it scored more than 61.0 points.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
- The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
- At home, Georgia Tech knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Howard
|W 88-85
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 74-71
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Duke
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
