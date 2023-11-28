Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning stretch when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs on ACC Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-8.5)
|140.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-8.5)
|140.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Yellow Jackets were an underdog by 8.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Mississippi State covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.
- Bulldogs games went over the point total 13 out of 31 times last season.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking puts Georgia Tech 221st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 83rd.
- Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.