As they ready for a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8), the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Hawks' last contest was a 113-103 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. The Hawks got a team-leading 33 points from Trae Young in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Dean Wade: Out (Ankle), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

