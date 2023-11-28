Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mill Creek High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
