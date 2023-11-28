How to Watch the Lightning vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a loss in their last game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a victory) will meet on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS to take in the action as the Coyotes look to knock off the Lightning.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Coyotes Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 78 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
- The Lightning's 79 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|21
|15
|21
|36
|24
|13
|0%
|Brayden Point
|22
|11
|18
|29
|10
|6
|44.7%
|Victor Hedman
|22
|4
|19
|23
|16
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|20
|9
|14
|23
|8
|3
|54.1%
|Brandon Hagel
|22
|10
|12
|22
|10
|6
|45%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 3.2 goals per game (63 in total), 17th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 63 goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|20
|8
|11
|19
|9
|11
|47.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|20
|3
|13
|16
|15
|5
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|20
|5
|11
|16
|13
|13
|50%
|Nick Bjugstad
|20
|4
|10
|14
|7
|6
|50.1%
|Logan Cooley
|20
|2
|11
|13
|11
|6
|43.4%
