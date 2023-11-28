Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Coyotes on November 28, 2023
The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Clayton Keller and others in this contest.
Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
Kucherov has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, with 36 points in 21 games.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|2
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Brayden Point has picked up 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Victor Hedman has scored four goals and added 19 assists through 22 games for Tampa Bay.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 19 points (one per game), with eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 19:32 per game).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Matias Maccelli is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 16 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 13 assists in 20 games.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
