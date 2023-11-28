Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lowndes County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Lowndes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valdosta High School at Brooks County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Quitman, GA

Quitman, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Byne Christian School at Valwood School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28

8:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hahira, GA

Hahira, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Christian Academy at Georgia Christian School