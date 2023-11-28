The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nick Perbix score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

  • Perbix is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Perbix has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:39 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:15 Home L 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

