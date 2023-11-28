Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Treutlen County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Treutlen County, Georgia today, we've got what you need.
Treutlen County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treutlen High School at Emanuel County Institute
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Twin City, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
