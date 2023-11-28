Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Walker County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trion High School at Ridgeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rossville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
