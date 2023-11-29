The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, the Hoyas have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.

Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 80th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 218th.

The 80.0 points per game the Hoyas put up are 8.9 more points than the Warriors allow (71.1).

Georgetown has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

This season, Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors rank 238th.

The Warriors' 71.1 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 72.0 the Hoyas allow.

Merrimack has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 80.0 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.2 more points than it averaged on the road (69.7).

In 2022-23, the Hoyas surrendered 76.0 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 81.8.

Georgetown sunk 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.

In 2022-23, the Warriors allowed 7.0 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than on the road (65.2).

At home, Merrimack made 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than away (30.8%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 83-72 Capital One Arena 11/19/2023 American W 88-83 Capital One Arena 11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena 11/29/2023 Merrimack - Capital One Arena 12/2/2023 TCU - Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule