The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) take on the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • The Bulldogs are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 222nd.
  • The Bulldogs' 70.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.5.
  • Georgia made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Miami (FL) L 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Providence L 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Winthrop W 78-69 Stegeman Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/1/2023 Mercer - Stegeman Coliseum
12/5/2023 Georgia Tech - Stegeman Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.