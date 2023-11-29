The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Georgia matchup.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Georgia Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-9.5) 150.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Georgia has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.

Florida State has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, each of the Seminoles games has gone over the point total.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (81st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (118th).

The implied probability of Georgia winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.