Wednesday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) and Florida International Panthers (3-3) matching up at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eagles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Eagles head into this matchup after an 81-59 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Georgia Southern vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Florida International 66

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came in an 81-59 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans on November 25.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Georgia Southern is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 187) on November 25

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 289) on November 24

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 325) on November 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Simone James: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Lydia Freeman: 6.1 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.9 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.3 per contest to rank 152nd in college basketball.

