How to Watch the Georgia Southern vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 80.9 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 60.5 the Panthers give up.
- Georgia Southern has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
- Florida International's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.
- The Panthers record 10.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Eagles give up (62.3).
- Florida International is 3-1 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Panthers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (33.4%).
- The Eagles shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Panthers concede.
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Simone James: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Lydia Freeman: 6.1 PTS, 60.0 FG%
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Albany State (GA)
|W 97-49
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|W 85-75
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 81-59
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
