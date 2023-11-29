The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 80.9 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 60.5 the Panthers give up.
  • Georgia Southern has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • Florida International's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The Panthers record 10.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Eagles give up (62.3).
  • Florida International is 3-1 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Panthers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (33.4%).
  • The Eagles shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Georgia Southern Leaders

  • Terren Ward: 20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Simone James: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Lydia Freeman: 6.1 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Albany State (GA) W 97-49 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/24/2023 North Florida W 85-75 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 Detroit Mercy W 81-59 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/11/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Charleston Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

