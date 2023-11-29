The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -9.5 153.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.

The average total for Georgia's games this season is 142.8 points, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Georgia are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +340 odds on them winning this game.

Georgia has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 4 100% 83.2 154 73.8 145.8 153.8 Georgia 1 25% 70.8 154 72.0 145.8 150.8

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average only 3.0 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Seminoles give up (73.8).

Georgia has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 3-1-0 2-0 4-0-0 Georgia 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0

Georgia vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Georgia 5-11 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

