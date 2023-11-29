How to Watch the Mercer vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (2-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score only 4.2 more points per game (59.9) than the 49ers allow their opponents to score (55.7).
- Mercer is 2-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
- Charlotte has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
- The 63.6 points per game the 49ers record are 5.8 fewer points than the Bears allow (69.4).
- Charlotte has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- Mercer has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The 49ers shoot 39.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Bears allow defensively.
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.4 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Deja Williams: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Briana Peguero: 10.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Ashlee Locke: 6.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 59-38
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Marist
|W 73-67
|Enmarket Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-53
|The Buc Dome
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
